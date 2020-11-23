Newsom Selects Dawn Ortiz-Legg 11.23.2020

Governor Gavin Newsom selects a replacement for San Luis Obispo county supervisor Adam Hill, who died in early August. Planning commissioner Dawn Ortiz-Legg will replace Hill on the board of supervisors.

Ortiz-Legg will serve two years of Hill’s four year term. Then a new supervisor will be elected in the 2022 general election.

Ortiz-Legg served on the county planning commission since 2018. She was appointed by supervisor Adam Hill.

Adam Hill was found dead at his home in Shell Beach in August. His death was ruled a suicide by the county coroner.

In March, Hill was reelected in a close race against conservative challenger Stacy Korsgaden.

A date has not yet been set to swear in dawn Ortiz-Legg. Ortiz-Legg says she wants to preserve the legacy of supervisor Adam Hill.