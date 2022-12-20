Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty 12.20.2022

An LA jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape.

He was charged with two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault in LA county between 2004 and 2013. A jury in New York found him guilty of multiple sex crimes and sentenced him to 23 years in prison.

One of his accusers in LA was Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of governor Gavin Newsom. The first partner says, ‘Harvey Weinstein will never be able to rape another woman. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars where he belongs.”

Jennifer Seibel Newsom was allegedly raped by Weinstein back in 2005. That was several years before she married Gavin Newsom.

After a hearing today, Weinstein is expected to be sentenced in the new year.