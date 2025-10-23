Lane Closure & Full Road Closure in Paso Robles Early November 10.23.2025

The city of Paso Robles announced there will be a single overnight lane closure on the Niblick bridge starting Tuesday, November 4th.

Closures will last until Thursday, November 6th, 8 pm to 5 am each day. Travelers can expect delays during this time.

The city also announced there will be a full closure of a small segment of North River road during the daytime. On Saturday, November 1st from 7 am to 5 pm, North River road about half a mile north of River Oaks drive will be closed. Travelers can detour around using Wellsona and Airport road.