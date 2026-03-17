Paso Robles Man Killed in a Head-On Collision in Wasco 03.17.2026

CHP has provided details of a fatal collision involving a Paso Robles man that took place in Wasco this weekend.

On Saturday at about 2:30 am, east of Kurt road, 20-year-old Gael Salto Fernandez of Wasco was driving eastbound on highway 46. CHP says for unknown reasons, Fernandez’s 2011 Toyota corolla went into the incoming lanes, crashing head-on into a Prius driven by 36-year-old Stanley Carbajal of Paso Robles.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, and no further information is available at this time.