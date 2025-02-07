Head-On Collision on 101 SB Backs Up Traffic to Atascadero 2.07.2025

Two vehicles crashed head-on with one another at the US 101 southbound near the bottom of the Cuesta grade.

At around 6:45 yesterday morning, one vehicle attempted to make a left turn from Stage Coach road, and crashed into a driver on the southbound side of the highway.

The entire southbound side was blocked, with crews managing to open one lane as traffic slowed to a crawl all the way to Atascadero. Around 75 gallons of diesel fuel also leaked into the roadway, which was eventually cleaned up by hazmat crews.

One of the drivers involved in the incident was extricated from his vehicle. Officials say two men were taken to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

No further information is available at this time.