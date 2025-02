The Paso Robles city council interviewed five candidates in a special meeting on Wednesday to fill two vacant seats in the planning commission.

Council chose to reappoint Mark Koegler to the planning commission, who will begin his third term.

Council also chose to appoint Sharon Roden for her first term on the planning commission. Her first planning commission meeting will be March 11, 2025.

The city says both will play key roles in “Shaping the city’s future development and planning decisions.”