PRJUSD Names Employees of the Year 5.21.2025

Employee of the Year

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has recognized its 2025 employees of the year.

The winner of teacher of the year is Jennifer Bedrosian, dance and leadership teacher at Paso Robles high school. “Jen shows excellence in building her programs and she is known for the drive she instills in her students… she is always smiling and positive, she is the heart of our school. She goes above and beyond for both students and staff. Congratulations, Ms. Bedrosian!”

Classified employee of the year is Gustavo Ramirez, a custodian at Glen Speck elementary. “Gustavo consistently goes above and beyond in his role, exemplifying the qualities of dedication, positivity, and service that make him an invaluable member of our school community. From the moment he joined our team, Gustavo has been a bright and uplifting presence. He is always seen with a smile on his face and maintains a positive attitude, no matter the task in front of him.”

Administrator of the year is Jennifer Moore, student engagement specialist at Winifred Pifer. “Jennifer Moore is an amazing support for Winifred Pifer, and helps all staff so they can be at their best. Mrs. Moore always puts the students first with a smile and grace. She respects all staff as equals, making sure their work is appreciated.”

Rookie of the year is Angelica Del Giorgio, a 6th grade teacher at Kermit King. “Angelica has been a great part of the 6th-grade team at Kermit King. Although it is her first year, she is willing to help other teachers and isn’t afraid to be a part of the action. She always goes above and beyond with the students and staff. Angelica has been such an asset to the prjusd community even before her first year teaching.”

And student support services employee of the year is Julie Fulmer, an English language learner and special education teacher on special assignment. “Her dedication to providing professional development on best practices in differentiation has empowered teachers to meet the diverse needs of their students, creating a more inclusive learning environment.”