Hearing on Supervisors Districts 11.19.2021

The hearing on San Luis Obispo county supervisors districts underway at the San Luis Supervisors council chambers.

The final speaker of the morning inspired Lynn Compton to break early for lunch. The speaker more concerned about the election cycles than the way communities are represented.

The democrats want to split the city of Cal Poly up so that voters in that city are dispersed in three of the five districts. The map which many people believe is the cleanest, clearest and most fair is a map designed by Richard Patton.

The hearing continues this afternoon at the supervisors chambers in San Luis Obispo. It’s not likely a decision will be rendered today. More hearings will be held before supervisors take a vote. That’s the expectation anyway. You can watch the hearings live on the county website.