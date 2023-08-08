Heather Moreno Endorsed by SLO Co Deputy Sheriff’s Association 8.08.2023

Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno announced yesterday that she had received the endorsement of the San Luis Obispo county deputy sheriffs association in her campaign for San Luis Obispo county supervisor.

According to the release, the endorsement comes after several other endorsements from local public safety organizations, including the Atascadero police association and Atascadero professional firefighters.

Moreno has been a part of the Atascadero city council since 2012, and was first elected mayor in 2018. Moreno is running for the district 5 seat on the board of supervisors, which includes the city of Atascadero, part of the city of San Luis Obispo, and the unincorporated communities stretching to the county’s eastern border.