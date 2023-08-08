Paso Special Meeting Yesterday & Upcoming Meeting Today 08.08.2023

The Paso Robles school board held its special public town hall meeting yesterday. The meeting was for parents to share their thoughts on the status and future of the 36th street campus. While the meeting was initially intended to last only two hours from 6 to 8, the board wished for everyone in attendance who wanted to speak to be granted the opportunity. The meeting’s time was extended to allow time for all 45 speakers. Community members largely expressed their desire to see the Georgia Brown campus to continue to grow and thrive with its dual immersion program. Many felt as though the board had neglected Georgia Brown, particularly with Measure M funding that intended to fund its modernization. Others expressed their disapproval for potentially moving Georgia Brown students to Winifred Pifer, an option considered by the school board in early 2022. Parents of students from each campus expressed the need to have neighborhood schools, highlighting the challenges that would come from relocating Georgia Brown students to Winifred Pifer. Some speakers also wished for the school board to extend Georgia Brown’s dual immersion program to include grades k – 8. Nearly every speaker in attendance told the board that they should not close Georgia Brown, and need to take swift action to address its needs. The board took no official action during last night’s meeting.

Tonight, the Paso Robles school board will meet in the district board room to discuss the future of the 36th street campus. The school board said in last night’s meeting that the public comments will be considered in their decision going forward. The meeting will follow up the school board’s closed session at 5:30, and will be livestreamed on YouTube.