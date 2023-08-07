Volunteers Needed for Annual Stuff the Bus 08.07.2023

United Way SLO county has announced it is looking for volunteers for its 15th annual “Stuff the Bus” back-to-school drive. The drive assists in providing much needed supplies and support for schools, teachers, and students for each upcoming school year. Volunteers hand out shopping lists to store customers and collect donations at the door. Or help organize, sort, and count all the donations on the bus. Other volunteer opportunities include greeters, site coordinators, and set-up. “stuff the bus” in paso robles will take place on august 10th from 3 to 6 pm at Walmart. Events in SLO county will run from the 10th to the 13th at: Staples and Walmart in Arroyo Grande, Cookie Crock in Cambria, and Staples in San Luis Obispo.

Multiple shifts are available between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm. Information on volunteering can be found at the website: https://www.unitedwayslo.org/.