Heather Moreno Volunteers at ECHO 5.06.2021

At the ECHO Homeless Shelter in Atascadero Wednesday afternoon, mayor Heather Moreno volunteered as the campus monitor in a neon yellow vest and straw hat, as she’s done one day a month for the past seven years. The mayor says it gives her an opportunity to see how things are going with ECHO, to get to know other volunteers as well as members of the homeless community. She says she’s just one of dozens of people who volunteer at ECHO in Atascadero.

ECHO is always looking for volunteers in Atascadero and at their new facility in Paso Robles.

Contact ECHO if you’d like to volunteer at their website, www.echoshelter.org.