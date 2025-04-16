Hi Mountain Road to Reopen This Week 4.16.2025

The county public works department announced Hi Mountain road, from Lopez lake to Pozo road, will reopen this week on Thursday, April 17th.

Public works says they cooperate with the U.S. Forest Service to provide public access to the Los Padres national forest over a portion of Hi Mountain road. The road is subject to seasonal closure for the rainy season based on public safety considerations.

With the completion of grading on the road, public works says they expect access to Hi Mountain road to remain until the next storm season, unless there is a need for an emergency road closure.