High School Football 09.16.2022

Tonight League play begins for local high school football teams.

After three games on the road, the Bearcats play their first conference game on the road in Santa Maria. They’re at Righetti high school of Santa Maria. Kick off is at 7:00

The Atascadero Greyhounds travel to Santa Maria to take on the Saints tonight.

The Templeton Eagles are the only county team not playing a conference game. They’re playing West Bakersfield tonight at home.

It’s Hometown Heroes Night. They’re honoring veterans, military personnel and first responders.

Kick off at all three games is seven o'clock.