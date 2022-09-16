Other Stories This Friday 09.16.2022

Country star Toby Keith will not be attending a cancer benefit in Paso Robles after-all. Keith is recovering from cancer treatment himself. He’s receiving treatment for stomach cancer.

San Luis Coastal Unified School District is putting a $349 million dollar bond measure before voters in November. In 2014, San Luis and Morro Bay voters approved Measure D, a $177 million dollar bond measure to renovate the two high schools. This Measure C would improve 15 schools.

The first Hobby Lobby store in the county opens for business in San Luis. Yesterday, the new Hobby Lobby opened at 313 Madonna road. The new store is open from 9 in the morning until 8 at night, Monday through Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday.