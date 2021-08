High school football kicks off tonight with home games for the Bearcats and the Greyhounds.

Vic Cooper is head coach of the Atascadero Greyhounds.

Both the Greyhounds and the Bearcats are at home at 7 tonight.

The Templeton Eagles travel to Coalinga. Eagles coach Don Crow says these Horned Toads are good.

You can hear the Eagles game tonight here on KPRL, live from Coalinga high school.

The Eagles against the Horned Toads.

Kick off at 7:30 tonight.