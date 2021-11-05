High School Football Play Offs 11.05.2021

The Paso Robles Bearcats beat Tulare Union 24-21 Thursday night in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Play-offs. The game was played Thursday night in Tulare because several high schools in that school district use the same football stadium.

The Bearcats scored 17 points in the second quarder to take a 17-0 lead at the half. In the second half, Tulare Union rallied. Each team scored a touchdown in the 3rd quarter, but The Tribe scored two TD’s in the 4th quarter to pull within 3. The lead held up, so the Bearcats advance in the play-offs. They will play either Dinuba (6-4) or Edison (2-6). With the win, the Bearcats improve 7-3 for the season. The Bearcats were placed in Division 3 in the new play-off format.

In Division 5, the Templeton Eagles (5-5) are home Friday night against North Bakersfield (3-5). The winner of that games plays the winner of a game between Ridgeview and San Luis Obispo. If Templeton and San Luis Obispo each win, they will likely play at Atascadero.

Atascadero (3-7) plays Righetti (1-8) in Santa Maria in another Division 5 bracket. That winner plays either Coalinga or McLane.

Mission Prep (9-0) travels to play Lemoore (8-2) in Division 2. The winner of that game plays either Tulare Western or Bakersfield.