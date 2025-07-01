SLO PD Discover Drugs on Gas Station Employee 7.01.2025

San Luis Obispo police arrested a gas station clerk during a tobacco compliance operation.

The operation was conducted on Friday, June 20th, where a decoy under the age of 21 attempted to purchase tobacco products. The police department says the decoy purchased a tobacco product from the Chevron gas station at the 12,000 block of Los Osos Valley road, and told undercover detectives that the store clerk did not request to check his ID. Police say they then contacted the clerk, 37-year-old Jacob Burke of San Luis Obispo, and discovered he was on pre-trial diversion for several open criminal cases. They also discovered a baggie with suspected methamphetamine on his person, and a glass pipe.

He was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail for multiple felonies, including possession of a controlled substance with prior convictions and sale of a tobacco product to a minor.