Highway 1 Lane Closed on Sunday Between Morro Bay & Cayucos 11.01.2024

Caltrans announced that a section of the right lanes of northbound and southbound highway 1 will be closed on Sunday, November 3rd from 7 am to 12 pm.

The closure will be between the interchange with highway 1 and 41 in Morro Bay and North Ocean avenue in Cayucos. The closure is for the 13th Annual Morro Bay Triathlon. One lane in each direction will remain open.

The lane closure will allow bicycle rider participants to travel safely during this event.

Short delays can be expected in some intersections.