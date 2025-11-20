Paso Robles & Atascadero PC Receive Grants From Office of Traffic Safety 11.20.2025

2026 OTS Kickoff Press Release

The Paso Robles & Atascadero police departments have both received grants from the office of traffic safety for traffic enforcement programs.

Grant programs run through September 2026. The grant for Paso Robles totals $75,000, and $65,000 for Atascadero. These grants will provide funds for programs and resources, including: DUI checkpoints and patrols, enforcement operations focused on dangerous driver behaviors, community presentations on traffic safety issues, officer training and/or re-certification, and high-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.