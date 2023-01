Highway one reopened at eight yesterday morning after inspection. One way reversing traffic control is in effect at Paul’s Slide into this morning.

Then it may close again. No exact time given, but Caltrans is anticipating a severe atmospheric river event today.

So, highway one may be closed today and that closure could be in effect for an extended time. You can get current road information and updates on several Caltrans District 5 social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.