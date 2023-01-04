Supervisors Sworn In 01.04.2023

At the county government center yesterday, three progressives sworn in on the board of supervisors.

A rousing welcome from county staff as Jimmy Paulding, Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Bruce Gibson are sworn into office on the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors.

After the swearing in, supervisor Bruce Gibson complimented one department head, Elaina Cano. Gibson made no comment about his victory in the second district, which he won by only 13 votes.

Eric Gorham worked on Dr. Bruce Jones campaign. He predicted early in the vote counting that Jones would overtake Gibson as the final votes were counted, and he would win that election. He says Jones closed a 700-vote gap to just 37, then the county clerk’s office stopped counting for two weeks. Ultimately, they gave the victory to supervisor Bruce Gibson who beat Dr. Bruce Jones by only 13 votes. That’s out of 25,000 ballots cast.

This afternoon, Fair Elections Advocate Darcia Stebbins, will appear on Sound Off. That’s right after the news at 1:05. We’ll get her take on the county clerk recorder’s office and the recent election.