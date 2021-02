A Jewish fraternity at Cal Poly vandalized over the weekend by unknown people.

Someone spray-painted swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti on the front of Alpha Epsilon Pi at Cal Poly.

The fraternity posted on Instagram Saturday. “Our chapter and the entire San Luis Obispo Jewish community stand together proudly against those who are uneducated and who encourage hateful acts.”

The incident was reported to San Luis Obispo police. An investigation is underway. The police have no witnesses.