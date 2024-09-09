Hispanic Heritage Festival in Paso Robles on September 15th – 9.09.2024

In partnership with Mujeres de Acción, the city of Paso Robles invites the community to celebrate Hispanic heritage at the Hispanic Heritage Festival in the downtown city park.

This festival takes place on Sunday, September 15th from 2 to 9 pm, and highlights “the rich cultural traditions of the hispanic community through a variety of family-friendly activities.”

Entertainment includes live mariachi music, folklorico dance performances, a traditional el grito ceremony, and live music of Grupo Norteño.

The event will also include authentic hispanic food and local vendors.