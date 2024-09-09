City of Atascadero Holding Public Hearing For Millhollin Mine Closure 9.09.2024

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting is tomorrow, starting at 6 pm.

Council will be holding a public hearing regarding the closure of Millhollin mine. Millhollin mine was first established in 1945, and is located at 11600 Santa Lucia road; the county of San Luis Obispo served as the lead agency for monitoring the mine before the city was incorporated in 1979.

The mine has primarily been used to excavate rough, decomposed gravel. The reclamation plan for the mine was approved in 1980, with mining rights expiring in 2011. Reclamation has required hydroseeding, re-soiling the site, and planting at least fifty native oak trees.

According to the agenda, however, the mine operator, Mr. Glen Millhollin, passed away in 2020. Since then, his family has contributed to reclamation efforts, which the agenda says has conformed to the intent of the reclamation plan.

The city will vote on whether to authorize staff to complete the closure of the mine.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.