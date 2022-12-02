Holiday Events 12.02.2022

The holiday events pick up this weekend in the north county. Tonight, Atascadero Lights up Downtown at the sunken gardens, that begins at 5:30.

Tomorrow night, there will be a Walk Around the Lake at Atascadero lake park. You can get more information at visitatascadero.com.

The 61st Christmas Light Parade is tomorrow night in downtown Paso Robles. That’s one of the biggest events of the Christmas holiday season. It gets underway at seven, sponsored by H & R Block and Bank of the Sierra. This year’s theme is “Deck the Halls.”

Main Street is still looking for a few people to help out at the barricades. That volunteer effort begins with pizza Saturday afternoon at the Main Street office, and then you head out to your post on one of the barricades.For more information about the parade or other holiday events, go to: pasoroblesdowntown.org.