Home Selling 101

As a follow-up to the Home Buying 101 Workshop in January, panelists will be hosting a home selling 101 workshop in the Paso Robles city library on Wednesday, August 28th from 5:30 to 8 pm.

Four local real estate professionals will outline everything a local seller needs to know to get their home sold – including listing, bridging loans, benefits of home staging, and more.

Registration is required to attend this free event, and can be done online at the city of Paso Robles’s website.