Masking Requirements in CA 6.11.2021

To mask or not to mask.

Next week, the covid rules change in California. Governor Gavin Newsom outlined the changes several weeks ago. He said June 15th the spectrum of state control would be lifted.

This week, Cal-OSHA changes a rule. They say workers will still need to wear masks and practice safe-distancing at workplaces, or at least a couple of weeks. We’ll learn more next week if California will relax the rules on wearing masks.

Many other states have dropped the requirement with little or no effect.