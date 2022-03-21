Homeless Man Stabbed in Riverbed 03.21.2022

A homeless man recovering today after being stabbed Thursday night in the Salinas riverbed.

32-year-old Christopher Thatcher discovered by a Walmart employee in the parking lot. He suffered from seven stab wounds, and a possible punctured lung. He was stabbed once in the head.

Thatcher was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Thatcher told police he is homeless and lives in the Salinas riverbed.

The Paso Robles police continues to investigate the alleged stabbing.