Other Stories This Monday 03.21.2022

The Paso Robles Planning Commission to conduct a public hearing on the environmental impact report for the Olsen South Chandler specific plan. There’s a request for a two-year time extension for the subdivision. The planning commission will hold a public hearing tomorrow at 6:30 at the library conference room.

Paso Robles school board meets tomorrow night. They may revisit the discussion about school closures to address declining enrollment and long term financial issues facing the district. That meeting gets underway around six tomorrow evening at the district office on Niblick road.