Homeless Services Division Seeking Proposals For Warming Centers 1.30.2025

The county homeless services division has issued a request for proposals for warming centers in Atascadero, Morro Bay, and Paso Robles.

The department says these three areas were listed in the 2024 point-in-time count as having “some of the highest numbers of unsheltered individuals.”

Warming centers seek to offer safe, warm spaces during cold and wet weather to those experiencing homelessness. They will also offer, according to the homeless services division, a warm meal, safe place to sleep, and a to-go breakfast. They will also serve as entry points into the county’s homeless care network.

A total of 500 thousand dollars in funding is available for the warming centers for their first two to three years, operating on nights when temperatures fall below 38 degrees, or when there is a 50% or higher chance of precipitation.