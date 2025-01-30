Supervisors to Consider JPA For Paso Robles Groundwater Basin 1.30.2025

The next meeting for the county board of supervisors will be Tuesday, February 4th.

On the board’s agenda is an item pertaining to the Joint Power Agreement for the Paso Robles groundwater basin. The JPA is an authority that would include all five groundwater sustainability agencies, and whose purpose, according to the agenda, is to implement groundwater sustainability plans and manage the basin.

The Joint Powers Authority was presented to the Paso Basin Cooperative Committee in its December 16th meeting, and was recommended to each of the GSA’s for approval. The San Miguel Community Services District board declined to support the JPA due to some of the language contained in the document, while the Shandon-San Juan water district approved it on January 22nd.

The board of supervisors and remaining groundwater sustainability agencies will consider approving the joint powers agreement in their upcoming meetings.