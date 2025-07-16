Paso Robles City Council Meeting Tonight 7.15.2025

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting will be tonight at 6. Tonight’s agenda contains no discussion items or management reports, and consists of only presentations and consent agenda items.

Presentations will be given on the mid-state fair, homeless services, cal-ed award of merit for economic development strategic plan, and parks make life better month proclamation.

In closed session is further legal counsel regarding existing litigation, for the cases of the Tribune vs. The city of Paso Robles and councilmember Chris Bausch. Updates will be given from closed session if there are any reportable actions taken.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.