Hot El Camino Nights 08.18.2022

Hot El Camino Cruise Night returns to Atascadero tomorrow night.

If you’d like to register your car, and drive it up and down El Camino tomorrow night, go to the Colony Park Community Center. It’s $30 if you register today or tomorrow before 4:00 pm.

The 29th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Night is tomorrow night from 6:30 to 8:30.

The Mid-State Cruisers car show is from 10-3 Saturday at Atascadero lake park.

Dancing in the streets is Saturday evening from 5-9. More on that tomorrow here on KPRL.

