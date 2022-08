Another option for a great family event Saturday.

First responders and law enforcement are planning a big Safety-Fest event at the downtown city park in Paso Robles beginning Saturday morning at 10:30.

The event will focus on emergency, disaster and safety preparedness.

It begins with north county supervisor John Peschong kicking things off with Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin.

Each will talk about safety in the north county.

That’s Saturday at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.