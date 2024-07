A house fire in Morro Bay was reported shortly after midnight on July 27th at the 500 block of Kings avenue.

The Morro Bay police department says officers were unable to enter the residence when they arrived, as the fire was too intense.

After the Morro Bay fire department, and other fire agencies, extinguished the blaze, crews were able to search the home.

They found one person dead inside. Their identity has not yet been released, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.