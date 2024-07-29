Former SLO Co. Employee Pleads No Contest to 7 Embezzlement Counts 7.29.2024

Former San Luis Obispo county Information Technology employee, Norman Hibble, was arrested and charged with several counts of embezzlement on February 20th this year.

He was accused of using a county credit card to purchase over a hundred thousand dollars in personal items. Earlier this month, Hibble pleaded no contest to these seven embezzlement counts, and has admitted to the sentencing enhancement of stealing more than 100 thousand dollars.

Hibble will serve six years in state prison: three years for one embezzlement count, two years for a second embezzlement count, and one year for the sentencing enhancement.