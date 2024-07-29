Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 46 East Kills Three 7.29.2024

CHP released a statement of a traffic collision that took place yesterday evening at around 10:28 pm.

30-year-old Saundra Foutz of Paso Robles was driving her 2021 mercedes on the 46 east, when she entered the westbound lane at an unknown speed. She collided head-on with another vehicle, resulting in a three-vehicle crash.

The driver and two passengers of the second vehicle were killed in the accident, while the driver & passenger of the third vehicle suffered minor and major injuries respectively.

Foutz suffered major injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor.