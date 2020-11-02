House Fire in San Miguel 11.02.2020

If you saw black smoke over the north county yesterday morning, it may have been from a house fire in San Miguel. The house is considered a complete loss after a fire that started in the garage and spread throughout the entire home.

The house is located near Nygren road and Crestview way. The fire started around 9:45 Sunday morning. Fire captain Eva Grady says by the time firefighters arrived, most of the house was in flames. It burned entirely to the ground. Dark smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. There were no injuries reported. Everyone safely got out of the house.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading, from the house into nearby vegetation, which could have created a wildfire.