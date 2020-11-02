Other Stories This Monday 11.02.2020

A stabbing occurred in Santa Maria early Sunday morning. One person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The stabbing occurred near the intersection of West Battles road and South Lincoln street.

The Oceano Dunes recreational area reopened to vehicles Friday morning. The reopening inspired a lawsuit from the Center for Biological Diversity. The group filed a lawsuit against state parks for allegedly violating the endangered species act by putting threatened western snowy plovers at risk.

At the San Luis Obispo airport Friday, a former World War II pilot celebrated his 100th birthday by flying solo from the airport. He’s now the oldest pilot to ever complete a solo flight. Harry Moyer started flying in 1942, when he joined the US Army Air Corps as a cadet. That’s while he was studying engineering at the University of Akron in Ohio. During World War II, Moyer flew fighter planes in North Africa, Sicliy and Italy. He also flew in China as a member of the Flying Tigers, which defended China from Japan during World War II.