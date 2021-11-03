House in Santa Cruz 11.03.2021

A home in Santa Cruz sold recently for just over one million dollars, which is newsworthy because it was a tiny house.

Only 328 square feet. One bedroom. One bathroom. They call it a vintage bungalow. But it has a great location. It’s close to Castle beach, to restaurants and a brewery and the boardwalk.

It won’t be a short term rental. Stand alone short term rentals are not legal in Santa Cruz. Several were grandfathered in, but the city bans those without a host on the property, which is the case in most cities in California.