New Teen Center at Centennial Park in Paso Opens Monday 8.15.2023

Paso Robles recreational services will hold a grand opening celebration for Monday, August 21st from 2 to 5 in the afternoon for the new Teen Center at Centennial park.

The center is located at 600 Nickerson drive in Paso Robles, located between the Lewis middle school and Paso Robles high school campuses.

Paso Robles recreation services says the center is specifically tailored to ages 12 to 15, and is a non-custodial environment where students will sign in and staff will be present, but on-site staff will not track their arrivals and departures. The teen center comes equipped with a video gaming area, air hockey, table tennis, pool table, and card games. The center will also feature a drop-in gym program with opportunities for basketball, volleyball, ping pong, and more. The center will also feature a café with food items and beverages for students to purchase.

The teen center was made possible through generous support from the Paso Robles Rec Foundation, Justin Vineyards & Winery, and Townsend Public Affairs.