Identification of Multiple Crash Victim 11.03.2020

The CHP also identifies the man killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Monday, October 26th.

67-year-old John Splivalo was rear-ended while stuck in traffic on SB 101 just south of Paso Robles.

A 22-year-old motorist driving southbound changed lanes on 101 just south of the Spring street on-ramp. She looked behind her, then changed lanes from the slow to the fast lane, only to discover traffic in the left lane ahead of her was stopped dead.

She slammed into the back of Splivalo’s vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in that accident.