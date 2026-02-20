Paso School Board to Discuss Student Bathroom Use & Title IX in Next Meeting 02.20.2026

02-24-26 Agenda English

In response to requests from previous meetings, the Paso Robles school board will discuss the implementation of Title IX and how it relates to transgender female student-athletes, and the use of locker and rest room facilities.

This discussion will begin in the next meeting on February 24th. According to the presentation for the agenda item, California law is “very clear” in its policies: students are allowed to play on sports teams that match their gender identity, and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) does not ban transgender athletes.

The presentation also states that California law allows restroom and locker room use that matches gender identity, and “schools cannot force students to use facilities based only on the sex listed on their birth certificate.”

By July 1st, California schools must also have at least one all-gender restroom any student can use. The board will discuss district policies, facilitate community input, and consider how to best approach any potential changes to these regulations while still being in compliance with state law.