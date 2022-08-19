In High School Sports 08.19.2022

High school football kicks off tonight.

Paso Robles Bearcats open at Kingsburg at 7:30 tonight. That’s in Fresno county.

The Atascadero Greyhounds open the season tonight at Santa Ynez.

Mission Prep travels to Bakersfield Christian.

Coast Union and Templeton high school start playing one week from tonight. Both teams will be at home. Coast Union hosting Laguna Blanca.

The Templeton Eagles will scrimmage tonight against the Mustangs in King City. It’s only a scrimmage. The Eagles will open the season a week from tonight when they host Coalinga.

They have 17 juniors starting, and possibly one freshman. We’ll have that game on the air live next Friday night here on KPRL.