The Dodgers beat the Reds, 8-4.

San Diego beat Arizona 10-4, Madison Bumgarner gets the loss.

They Yankees beat the Rays 5-4.

The Braves beat the Giants 4-3.

The Mariners over the Athletics 9-0.

The Angels shut out the Royals 5-0. Shohei Ohtani struck out 13 for the Angels. At the plate, Ohtani had a single and two walks. That’s one night after he hit two three-run homers and drove in eight runs.