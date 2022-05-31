In Other News 05.31.2022

Helios Dayspring was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty to paying San Luis Obispo county supervisor Adam Hill over $32,ooo in bribes. Investigators say the bribes may have reached $90,000 dollars. The FBI investigation into the cannabis bribery scheme continues.

The Kristin Smart murder trial will not begin next week as originally planned. The trial was moved to Salinas because of pretrial publicity. No word when it will begin. Kristin Smart disappeared from the Cal Poly campus 26 years ago, her body has never been found.