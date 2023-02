Two central coast high school boys basketball teams play this weekend in the CIF Central Section Championships.

The Arroyo Grande Eagles play against Porterville at eight tonight at Selland Arena in Fresno.

Tomorrow night, the St. Joseph Knights take on Clovis West, the number one team in division one. The Knights are 25-6 this season. They’ve won 12 of their last 13 games.

The Golden Eagles are 29-2. They’ve won their last 12 games. Tip off is at eight Saturday night at Selland Arena in Fresno.