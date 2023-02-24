North County Weather 02.24.2023

Today, periods of rain, heavy rainfall at times, highs near 47. Southerly winds 15-25 miles per hour. Chance of rain is 100%.

Tonight, steady rain becoming showers, lows near 35. Light variable winds. Nearly a quarter inch of inch of rain overnight. The chance of rain is 80%.

Tomorrow, cloudy, highs near 49. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies Sunday, with rain Sunday night. Then, more rain Monday through Wednesday of next week, almost an inch of rain over those three days, most of it falling Monday and Tuesday. Light showers Wednesday, then sunshine Thursday through Sunday of next week.