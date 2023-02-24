Other Stories This Friday 02.24.2023

San Luis Obispo police identify the bicyclist killed in a hit and run accident on February 11th. He’s 22-year-old Gavin Matthew Robinson of San Luis Obispo. He was riding his bicycle on South Higuera and Prado road around 9 that night. 29-year-old Eduardo Torres of San Luis Obispo was arrested on charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

While the central coast got an inch or two of snow, the city of Portland received nearly a foot of snow. The storm shut down much of Portland, and complicated travel across the US. In Michigan yesterday, 680 thousand people were without power. Over 84 thousand without power in Illinois.

About 42,000 customers lost power in California. A blizzard warning is in effect through Saturday for higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters are predicting the California mountains will receive several feet of new snow, as well as 60 miles an hour wind gusts and temperatures down to 40 below zero.